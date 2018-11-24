+ Post your Story

Former Nation Media journalist killed in road crash
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Nov 24, 2018 at 13:02 EAT
Former Nation Media Group correspondent Casper Waithaka is dead.

Waithaka died on Friday night after his car rolled several times along Mombasa Road.

Reports indicate that he avoided hitting a bodaboda rider and lost control of his car in the process.

He was en route to Nairobi at around 9pm to link up with a friend but he never made it.


The body was moved to Shalom Community Hospital mortuary.

Prior to his demise, Waithaka was a Communications Officer at East African Portland Cement.

Friends took to social media to convey their condolence messages, describing the deceased as a kind man who was always available to mentor young professionals in his field.

“Go well bro. Go well. Life is damn short. @Casperwaithaka - I wish there was a way to stop the accident. I cannot even pen my tribute now.

“Later bro. God strengthen your family. “The Lowest ebb is the turn of the tide.” -Henry Wadsworth,” wrote Dennis Itumbi.


“May Casper Waithaka RIP. I’ll remember him from my graduate trainee days at NMG when I used to shadow him during assignments.

“His philanthropic and jovial nature also appealed to me. RIP Casper,” wrote ex-business writer Peter Mutegi.

May his soul Rest In Peace.



