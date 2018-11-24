former-nation-media-journalist-killed-in-road-crash

He was en route to Nairobi at around 9pm to link up with a friend but he never made it
Prior to his demise, Waithaka was a Communications Officer at East African Portland Cement
Former Nation Media Group correspondent Casper Waithaka is dead.
Waithaka died on Friday night after his car rolled several times along Mombasa Road.
Reports indicate that he avoided hitting a bodaboda rider and lost control of his car in the process.
He was en route to Nairobi at around 9pm to link up with a friend but he never made it.
The body was moved to Shalom Community Hospital mortuary.
Friends took to social media to convey their condolence messages, describing the deceased as a kind man who was always available to mentor young professionals in his field.
“Go well bro. Go well. Life is damn short. @Casperwaithaka - I wish there was a way to stop the accident. I cannot even pen my tribute now.
“Later bro. God strengthen your family. “The Lowest ebb is the turn of the tide.” -Henry Wadsworth,” wrote Dennis Itumbi.
“May Casper Waithaka RIP. I’ll remember him from my graduate trainee days at NMG when I used to shadow him during assignments.
“His philanthropic and jovial nature also appealed to me. RIP Casper,” wrote ex-business writer Peter Mutegi.
May his soul Rest In Peace.
