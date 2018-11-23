+ Post your Story

Police reveal face of man who masterminds ATM robberies in CBD
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Nov 23, 2018 at 15:04 EAT
Photo Courtesy
SUMMARY

"We call upon members of the public to immediately alert the Police should they spot him..."

Photos of two other suspects; John Kamau and Godfrey Sangare were also displayed

The National Police Service this week revealed the face of the man who masterminds ATM robberies and daylight muggings in the Nairobi CBD.

Through posts seen on Social Media, the police asked members of public to be wary of one Godfrey Sangare who was once arrested for robbery with violence but was released on bail.

“Members of the public are cautioned to be wary of the following suspects led by one Godfrey Sangare Ambani, who masterminds daylight muggings within the CBD and robbery of clients who have just withdrawn money from their banks.

See Also: VIDEO: Street thief dressed in school uniform faces angry mob in CBD

“Ambani was arrested by our officers on 19th October after being captured on CCTV robbing a man shortly after he had stepped out of a bank, but he was released on cash bail,” said the police.


The statement further added: “For the entire period he was in custody, not a single mugging incident was reported in town only for the muggings to resume after he was released and spotted in the streets.

See Also: VIDEO: Nairobi Con men drug that weakened this man just by touching his skin

"We call upon members of the public to immediately alert the Police should they spot him or get robbed on the streets.

Photos of two other suspects; John Kamau and Godfrey Sangare were also displayed.



ATM robberies
CBD
Theft
