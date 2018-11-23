+ Post your Story

Mum shocked after son does the unthinkable with vaseline
By Mirror | Updated Nov 23, 2018 at 11:44 EAT
Online advice suggested talcum powder but Jaymielee didn't have any

Jaymielee managed to get most of it out but said her son’s hair was still very greasy

A mum was forced to wash her son's hair 23 times after he smeared his head in Vaseline and her attempts to get it out using flour turned it into a paste.

Jaymielee Stewart, 23, was horrified when she discovered three-year-old Lucas Thomson had coated his hair in the petroleum jelly in a bid to style his hair ahead of his first day at nursery.

The full-time mum said she spent more than six hours desperately trying to remove the waterproof substance using shampoo, conditioner and washing powder but all failed.

Online advice suggested talcum powder but Jaymielee didn't have any so she tried self-rising flour in a last-ditch attempt - but it instead congealed into a gooey paste.

It took 23 washes with shampoo and lots of combing to get most of the product out, but the tot's hair still retains a greasy sheen.

She said: "I could have cried when I saw him.I knew something was up as normally when I call him down for his porridge he sprints down instantly, but he was too quiet.

"When he walked in and said 'look Mummy I've done my hair' I couldn't believe it.

"I got him in the shower and tried to wash it off with shampoo but nothing was happening, because it's a waterproof substance it was just dripping back off his face.

"All of his hair was really greasy, it was as if he had put chip pan oil all over him."

Jaymielee managed to get most of it out but said her son’s hair was still very greasy.


"I'll just have to hope it rains on the nursery run so I can get away with him wearing a hat and explain to the nursery teachers what's happened.

"He'll have to go to nursery looking like a little greaseball."

