BEWARE: Why you should be careful when buying potatoes on the roadside
By JULIAN KAMAU | Updated Sep 22, 2018 at 14:57 EAT
Photos courtesy of Facebook: Loryn Jen
Most Nairobi residents fond of picking their purchases while seated in their cars

This scam is common along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

If you happen to be among Kenyans who buy roadside farm produce while on transit, then you need to be more careful more than ever.

Crafty businessmen and women have now devised new ways to swindle unsuspecting clients who are lazy to get off their cars to inspect their purchases.


See Also: Rich MP sets tongues wagging, asks students to contribute money to his foundation

The vendors lace potatoes at the top of the buckets using super glue, creating an illusion of a full bucket whereas the bottom is empty. This scam is common along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Most Nairobi residents fond of picking their purchases while seated in their cars have been duped by these vendors who hurriedly offer to load the half-full buckets of potatoes into the client's car to avoid being caught.

Pictures of potato laced buckets have been doing rounds on social media to warn travellers of this new scam.

See Also: Corruption worse than cancer

Here are some of the pictures on social media

 

See Also: Kisumu County on the spot for spending Sh11.5 million to buy 48 seats



