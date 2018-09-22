+ Post your Story

Sonko to build new maternity hospital
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Sep 22, 2018 at 13:40 EAT
Artist's impression of the hospital
He further stated that the groundbreaking ceremony will be on November 20, 2018

The Newborn unit will have 100 incubators including neonatal ICU, 20 Neonatal HDU with 30 procedure rooms for breastfeeding

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to build a new maternity hospital in Pumwani area, Nairobi.

Speaking after a meeting with experts from Aga Khan Hospital who promised to offer a temporary solution to the Pumwani Hospital menace by providing additional doctors, Sonko stated the new facility will have 450 beds.

“We got a permanent solution to the said crisis after meeting with a consortium that proposes to construct a 450-bed capacity hospital at Pumwani Hospital and a new hospital at Mutuini with a 250-bed capacity.

See Also: Keep politics out of Pumwani Hospital - Sonko warned

“The new 10-storey SONKO PUMWANI MATERNITY HOSPITAL which will stand side by side with the old hospital, will compose of a paediatric ICU, an adult ICU, a HDU, staff quarters, laundry and all necessary facilities,” said the governor.

He further stated that the groundbreaking ceremony will be on November 20, 2018, and the hospital will be officially opened in the next two years.


See Also: DPP directs DCI on Pumwani saga, gives them seven days to submit a report

The proposed Sonko Health facility will offer the following levels of care: Surgeries, procedures, deliveries, immunization, and inpatient beds, with 24-hour emergency services and high-end diagnostic services.

It will also have a labour ward, delivery suites with four fully functional ward theatres and a postnatal ward.

The Newborn unit will have 100 incubators including neonatal ICU, 20 Neonatal HDU with 30 procedure rooms for breastfeeding.

See Also: VIDEO: Sonko uncovers 12 corpses of infants hidden in boxes during impromptu visit at Pumwani

Laundry, hospital kitchen and ambulance services will also be available for mothers.


This comes just a few days after the governor found bodies of 12 babies in polythene bags at the hospital.

He later ordered thorough investigations into the matter to determine whether there was a child-trafficking ring at the hospital.

