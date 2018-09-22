why-you-should-date-and-marry-a-single-mother

SUMMARY Getting a child forces a woman to grow. She tends to be more mature than her peers who have no children Being a parent tends to make people learn more about

Some men view a single mother to be a burden or a no-no. They see it difficult to love a woman with another man's child. But these are some reasons why loving a single mother could be the best choice.

1. "Her love is tested" ​

If she passes the test of being a loving single mother, she'll definitely make a loving wife and lover.

2. "She is more mature"

Getting a child forces a woman to grow. She tends to be more mature than her peers who have no children.

3. "She knows what to do with money"

A successful woman with no child tends to make money and spend her money in clubs, drinks, pampering herself and ventures that concern only her. But a single mother is more financially prudent with money because a child/children depend on her, her priorities tend to be better placed.

4. "She has a bigger vision"

A successful woman with no child tends to have a vision restricted to self: her studies, her career, her goals. But a single mother must have a vision greater than hers, she sees way ahead in matters beyond her. The stakes of the future are higher because she must mother her child/children to it.

5. "She knows what kind of man she wants"

Because she already has a running family awaiting a father and husband; she knows the qualities she wants in a man and is more specific. If she invests time, love and effort in you it's not for games or to pass time. She has no time for games or beating around the bush.

6. "She tends to be more spiritual"

Being a parent tends to make people learn more about God. The single mother gets to have a more personal relationship with God as she depends on God for provision, turns to God for guidance, cries out to God when the child is sick, seeks God's help in parenting and aspires to be closer to God to model the right example to the child/children.

7. "Her strength is tested"

Mothers shoulder a lot right from carrying a pregnancy to nurturing a child no matter the storms. A good mother is proof she is a strong woman. When you marry her, you are not gambling whether she will be a strong woman in marriage. The strength that made her a strong single mother will make her a strong wife holding your home together.

8. "She appreciates the value of a real man"

Most likely she'll be a single mother because things didn't work out between her and baby daddy or ex. Her being a single parent has made her better appreciate the need for a man in her life; she understands best her need for a man to be husband in building a home with and a father to her child/ children. So when she chooses you, be sure she knows your value in her life. She'll treat you good because you are giving back to her what she's been missing.

9. "She offers a family for you to join"

No matter your age, a single mum has been holding her family together for months, maybe years. All you have to do is join this moving family car, she gives you the wheel and together you steer it. If you as a man you feel you've lost time, she gives you an opportunity to fast track, redeem time and raise a family with her.

10. "She'll challenge you best"

A single mother will not want a boy but a grown man. To love her you will have to be a man ready for real love and real responsibilities.

11. "Your love will be tested"

The sincerity of your love will be seen when you take in a child/children you did not sire to be your own. The more you love that child/children the better you'll become as a man. Years down the line, holding her hand, that child/children will make you proud saying "I love you dad! You came, you loved, love conquered!"

