detectives-impound-vehicle-believed-to-have-been-used-by-maribel-killers

Homicides detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation have pitched camp in Meru to unearth the leads on the murder of magistrate’s daughter who will be buried today

The team of investigators comprising of officers from the DCI headquarters and Meru division have already confiscated the vehicle believed to have been used by the abductors before killing the nine-year-old Maribel Kapolon. ​

Imenti North Police boss Peter Kimani said they were also following leads that could saw the arrest of more suspects.

On why the DCI has taken long to open formal charges to the two suspect’s, former prison Warder Benson Kimathi Marangu who was arrested in Meru and Francis Otundu arrested in Nairobi, police said they were still consolidating information from various sources before charging them.

Marangu has been in police custody for close to two weeks, he was arrested on September 8. On Thursday a Meru court allowed police to hold the suspects for ten more days.

The prosecution had applied to have the two detained before taking plea as detectives wind up investigations.

As Marangu is linked with the abduction and murdering the Standard four pupil who went missing while on his home from Consolata Primary School, Otundu was nabbed after he reportedly asked for a Sh500, 000 ransom from the family members.

However, an officer privy to the investigations told the Saturday Standard that they could prefer murder charges to the two who are being held at Meru Police station.

“We have a team of homicides experts who are doing the analysis to the samples after the postmortem was done, as we await for the final report from the government pathologist.

With the teams from the DCI headquarters and Meru we are also pursuing clues and leads that could result to arrest of more suspects,” said Kimani.

A top detective who requested for anonymity has he is not authorized to speak to the media said they believe the Toyota Mark 2, Blit with registration Number KBX 825 K which was seized from Marangu was used to ferry Kapolon after the abduction and before killing her.

“We are conducting dusting to check on whether the finger prints will correspond with those of the suspects. There are speculations the car belongs to the key suspect, though we are yet to establish that,” said the police source.

A postmortem report conducted on Thursday at the Meru Level Five on the body of Kapolon is yet to be made public.

Meru pathologist Scholastic Kimani yesterday told the Saturday Standard that the family have requested for confidentiality and did not wish the report to be made public.

