News
Why Trump’s image appears when you search ‘idiot’
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 20, 2018 at 13:31 EAT
Donald Trump
The image of United States President Donald Trump is the first result that appears when you search 'idiot'

It appears that activists are gaming Google's algorithm

The image of United States President Donald Trump is the first result that appears when you search ‘idiot’ on google.

Now, you may wonder why this is the case.

A simple search on some of the images that appear suggests that this may be due to the fact that right before Trump visited the UK, ‘American Idiot’ a song by Green Day topped the charts.

Never mind the fact that the album was released 14 years ago.

It appears that activists are gaming Google's algorithm so that when people search for "idiot," most of the top results are pictures of President Trump.


Protesters are also publishing articles that associate the word "idiot" with Trump while sharing other articles that push a similar agenda.

According to the Business Insider, the net effect of this is that the association inside Google's algorithm becomes stronger, producing photos of Trump when people input the term "idiot."

Techies refer to this tactic as Google bombing, which is simply the practice of causing a website to rank highly in web search engine results for irrelevant, unrelated or off-topic search terms by linking heavily.

Other popular searches you could try include ‘Find Chuck Norris’, which will, in turn, give “Google won’t search for Chuck Norris because it knows you don’t find Chuck Norris, he finds you.”

If you look up ‘ Completely Wrong’ you are also likely to be bombarded by images of former US Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney.


