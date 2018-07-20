+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
VIDEO: Kenyan woman attempts to rob American bank, uses child as shield
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 20, 2018 at 09:28 EAT
video-kenyan-woman-attempts-to-rob-american-bank-uses-child-as-shield
Bank of America
SUMMARY

Evelyn Misumi was on Wednesday arrested after her attempt to rob a Bank in Texas was thwarted by authorities

It is alleged that Misumi entered the premise with lighter fluid and gas

Evelyn Misumi was on Wednesday arrested after her attempt to rob a Bank of America branch in Murphy, Texas, was thwarted by authorities.

It is alleged that Misumi entered the premise with lighter fluid and gas and when police came to the scene, she attempted to use a child as a shield.

Upon gaining access to the bank’s lobby, the accused poured the fluid and gasoline on the floor, threatening to raze down the building.


The bank’s employees quickly called 911 and it was at this point that Misumi knew she had run out of luck.

When police arrived, they Tased Misumi and then used pepper spray to try to stop her

A video shared on Twitter showed authorities rescuing the baby from Misumi in the parking lot before she was whisked away.

“Police elected not to draw weapons as no immediate danger to themselves or surrounding individuals was apparent.

“They did, however, attempt to impede her escape by tasing her. When that proved unsuccessful, officers used pepper spray on the woman,” read a statement seen by Ureport.

Here is the video of the incident:

My coworker and I were at the Chick Fil A next to the bank - I was able to record some of the incident pic.twitter.com/4808mD03xC— Gloria Carolina (@gloria_lerma) July 18, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Texas
Bank robbery
Kenyan woman
Child as shield
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
eric-omondi-s-video-on-lulu-hassan-and-rashid-abdalla-will-leave-you-in-stitches

News

Eric Omondi’s video on Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla will leave you in stitches

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 20 Jul 2018 10:49am

video-kenyan-woman-attempts-to-rob-american-bank-uses-child-as-shield

News

VIDEO: Kenyan woman attempts to rob American bank, uses child as shield

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 20 Jul 2018 09:28am

kenyan-politician-launches-paybill-number-after-failing-in-elections

News

Kenyan politician launches PayBill number after failing in elections

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 20 Jul 2018 08:31am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng