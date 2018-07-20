+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Kenyan politician launches PayBill number after failing in elections
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 20, 2018 at 08:31 EAT
kenyan-politician-launches-paybill-number-after-failing-in-elections
Photo Courtesy
SUMMARY

Reports indicate that Kitur was advised by some of his friends to seek help from Kenyans

The Nandi politician suffered a huge blow after the Court of Appeal maintained that Keter was validly elected

Bernard Kitur, the man who finished second to Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter in the 2017 General election, has launched a PayBill number to raise Sh6 million that he was ordered to pay by the Court of Appeal.

A message that did rounds on social media on Thursday read: “Nandi for Nandis. Please support Kitur Bernard’s petition (KSh 6 million fine) pay bill 891300, Account 24271 Bernard Kitur.

Reports indicate that Kitur was advised by some of his friends to seek help from Kenyans.

He also lamented the fact that election petition losers are heavily fined when cases do not go their way, adding that it locks out losers who lack financial muscle.


The Nandi politician suffered a huge blow after the Court of Appeal maintained that Keter was validly elected, asking him to pay Sh6million.

Last week, judges Erastus Githinji, Fatuma Sijale and Anna Okwengu dismissed the High Court decision that nullified Keter’s win in March noting that Kitur could not prove malpractice in the MP’s election.

“The petitioner did not prove that the MP committed election offence by campaigning after the stipulated time and bribing voters as he relied on hearsay and his win is hereby upheld,” said Justice Githinji.

Keter welcomed the decision, vowing to continue fighting for his people.

“They had vowed that I will not return to parliament because they know when I am there the maize and tea cartels, as well as the corrupt, have no opportunity to thrive.

“The biggest problem they have with me is telling the truth. I thank the president for supporting me and I also support him in the fight against corruption,” he stated while addressing a crowd in Eldoret.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



PayBill
Bernard Kitur
Alfred Keter
2017 Election
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
eric-omondi-s-video-on-lulu-hassan-and-rashid-abdalla-will-leave-you-in-stitches

News

Eric Omondi’s video on Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla will leave you in stitches

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 20 Jul 2018 10:49am

video-kenyan-woman-attempts-to-rob-american-bank-uses-child-as-shield

News

VIDEO: Kenyan woman attempts to rob American bank, uses child as shield

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 20 Jul 2018 09:28am

kenyan-politician-launches-paybill-number-after-failing-in-elections

News

Kenyan politician launches PayBill number after failing in elections

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 20 Jul 2018 08:31am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng