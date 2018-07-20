kenyan-politician-launches-paybill-number-after-failing-in-elections

SUMMARY Reports indicate that Kitur was advised by some of his friends to seek help from Kenyans The Nandi politician suffered a huge blow after the Court of Appeal maintained that Keter was validly elected

Bernard Kitur, the man who finished second to Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter in the 2017 General election, has launched a PayBill number to raise Sh6 million that he was ordered to pay by the Court of Appeal.

A message that did rounds on social media on Thursday read: “Nandi for Nandis. Please support Kitur Bernard’s petition (KSh 6 million fine) pay bill 891300, Account 24271 Bernard Kitur. ​

Reports indicate that Kitur was advised by some of his friends to seek help from Kenyans.

The Nandi politician suffered a huge blow after the Court of Appeal maintained that Keter was validly elected, asking him to pay Sh6million.

Last week, judges Erastus Githinji, Fatuma Sijale and Anna Okwengu dismissed the High Court decision that nullified Keter’s win in March noting that Kitur could not prove malpractice in the MP’s election.

“The petitioner did not prove that the MP committed election offence by campaigning after the stipulated time and bribing voters as he relied on hearsay and his win is hereby upheld,” said Justice Githinji.

Keter welcomed the decision, vowing to continue fighting for his people.

“They had vowed that I will not return to parliament because they know when I am there the maize and tea cartels, as well as the corrupt, have no opportunity to thrive.

