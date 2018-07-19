+ Post your Story

Politics
Mutahi Ngunyi’s latest advice to Ruto causes mixed reactions among netizens
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 11:24 EAT
mutahi-ngunyi-s-latest-advice-to-ruto-causes-mixed-reactions-among-netizens
Mutahi Ngunyi’s latest advice to Ruto
SUMMARY

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi advised Deputy President William Ruto to go silent for a month to increase his chances of winning 2022 presidential elections

Despite support the DP, Mutahi said that Ruto needs to change his tactics lest he ‘devalues his currency’

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi advised Deputy President William Ruto to go silent for a month to increase his chances of winning 2022 presidential elections.

Despite support the DP, Mutahi said that Ruto needs to change his tactics lest he ‘devalues his currency’.

“Although I support William Ruto, he needs to change tact. If he goes silent for a month, his currency will grow. silence annoys even the DEVIL. But if he continues talking, he will devalue his Currency,” said Mutahi.

See Also: Millicent Omanga explains her World Cup trip to Russia

Earlier, the political analyst said that Ruto must shift from being a politician to being a leader adding that his vision is still unclear.

“Ruto will become President. But he must shift from being a politician to being a leader. A politician is about elections. A Leader is about vision. Ruto should talk vision; not elections. His vision is still unclear.

Mutahi’s advice to Ruto however elicited mixed reactions among netizens. This is what some of them had to say;

See Also: DP Ruto torn between France and Croatia – Kenyans hilariously 'help' him decide

I believe your are working to confuse Ruto by these platitudes. You obviously do not support him coz you know he is not going to be president.— Kabii Kabii (@ThuoKabii) July 18, 2018

In fact, he should leave the troop of MPs who follow him everywhere yapping about 2022..let him go underwater for sometime..— Mugambi Godffrey (@mugambi_djorou) July 18, 2018

Prof,
I am glad to hear you say that. Saying less is always MORE!

See Also: William Ruto - I have never ever been involved in any form of corruption
— Hon. Richard Onyonka (@ronyonka) July 19, 2018

I've always agreed with you on your analysis but on this one I beg to differ. Let the DP continue with what he's doing. He's on the right track even if there's a clique that wants him out. They will not succeed.— Obagaz (@zephaniah_obaga) July 18, 2018

for the first time you have advised our 2022 president the wrong way. This is the same as telling him to accept being cowed by this toothless coward dogs barking everyday... Go!go! go! No Retreat no surrender#team TangaTanga.— Miriti Ceasar (@CeasarMiriti) July 18, 2018

But he talks only on government Development issues bestoed on him, he has not talk politics, why should he keep silent— Isaacrugutmanyatta (@Isaacrugutmany1) July 18, 2018

This is true, hope he's following— EMMY KIPTOO (@emmy_kiptoo) July 18, 2018

I conquer with you Mr. Mutahi— Maxwell Kimeli (@MaxwellKimeli3) July 19, 2018


Mutahi Ngunyi
william ruto
advice
silent
2022
