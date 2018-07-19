+ Post your Story

Police seek Daystar students over theft
By Fredrick Oginga | Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 07:35 EAT
Police seek Daystar students over theft
SUMMARY

Police are looking for five Daystar University students suspected of stealing Sh60,000 and a cell phone with confidential information

Over the weekend, Daystar University Students Associations Chairman Aloys Otieno was arrested and held at Kilimani Police Station over the theft

Police are looking for five Daystar University students suspected of stealing Sh60,000 and a cell phone with confidential information from the institution’s security officer’s office.

Over the weekend, Daystar University Students Associations Chairman Aloys Otieno was arrested and held at Kilimani Police Station over the theft, an incident the student claims is a tactical move to cover up the weakness of Daystar’s security office.

The student was later released on a cash bail. Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri confirmed that police are investigating claims from a member of Daystar University staff over loss of her valuables and that they have singled out about five students who will be charged.

Muchiri further said that they are organising for each student to be accountable on an individual basis before taking up the matters and establish their veracity.

Daystar University acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academics Professor Bernard Boyo, however, says that he was surprised at the turn out of events and has written to the OCPD requesting that his office allows the institution to try and handle the matter internally first.

Daystar University
students
theft

