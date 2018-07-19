police-seek-daystar-students-over-theft

SUMMARY Police are looking for five Daystar University students suspected of stealing Sh60,000 and a cell phone with confidential information Over the weekend, Daystar University Students Associations Chairman Aloys Otieno was arrested and held at Kilimani Police Station over the theft

Police are looking for five Daystar University students suspected of stealing Sh60,000 and a cell phone with confidential information from the institution’s security officer’s office.



Over the weekend, Daystar University Students Associations Chairman Aloys Otieno was arrested and held at Kilimani Police Station over the theft, an incident the student claims is a tactical move to cover up the weakness of Daystar’s security office. ​

The student was later released on a cash bail. Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri confirmed that police are investigating claims from a member of Daystar University staff over loss of her valuables and that they have singled out about five students who will be charged.

See Also: Five devious ways campus students use to con their parents

Muchiri further said that they are organising for each student to be accountable on an individual basis before taking up the matters and establish their veracity.

Daystar University acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academics Professor Bernard Boyo, however, says that he was surprised at the turn out of events and has written to the OCPD requesting that his office allows the institution to try and handle the matter internally first.

See Also: 10 major reasons why university students fail exams