Bindu Binchenjanga! – Wetang’ula launches furious tirade, slams ODM

SUMMARY Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has taken to social media to blast the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on “abandoning its opposition role”.

Having announced the exit of FORD-Kenya from the National Super Alliance (NASA) on Monday, Wetang’ula blasted leaders propagating successional leadership. “Those perpetuating dynastic leadership think everybody owes them. Bindu bichenjanga! Nothing lasts forever. God is watching over all of us,” posted Wetang’ula.



He goes on to slam ODM for not responding to issues of appointments. “Instead of responding to issues of appointments from his tribe ODM leader using upstart surrogates to hurl abuses at Weta. Very unhelpful!” he added. ​

Wetang’ula cited ‘betrayal’ as one of the reasons why his party was exiting NASA. He also explained that the party saw it fit to leave the coalition after the handshake between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“In my view, NASA is history. We were in NASA as FORD-Kenya in a coalition of the willing, we suffered a massive betrayal by our presidential candidate and as a party we are now focused on how to strengthen our grassroots support and to strengthen our national appeal,” Wetang’ula stated as seen on a local news site.





Kenyans on Twitter wasted little time to react:

I used to hear my teacher say "everyone for himself God for us all" and now i can literally relate. We need alot to make the difference.— Tsuma (@Iam_tsuma) July 18, 2018

With due respect Sir,just chart your own destiny ,control it ,serve and articulate the issues of pple who elected you,revamp your party if you can,stop sending mixed signals,be decisive and move on.— Nicholas Ogunyo1 (@nickogunyo) July 18, 2018

its time you concenterated your efforts on matters sugar sector, siasa achia 2022, of what importance is politiking, when sugar farmers (mostly weingo) are being led into pauper like life— Were. O Jacob, CFA. (@werejac) July 18, 2018

Time has come for you to join hands with other leaders in building bridges don't be lone ranger in the park— Andrew Kiptoo (@AndrewKiptoo19) July 18, 2018