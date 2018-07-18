nelson-mandela-s-secret-letters-to-wife-and-children-while-in-prison-revealed

SUMMARY Poignant and often very personal, these brief extracts of the great leader's letters give a glimpse of the man who finally walked out of prison a living legend

A hundred years ago today, a boy was born who became an inspiration to the world. But for 27 years, from 1963 until 1990, Nelson Mandela was held as a political prisoner by the racist apartheid regime in South Africa.

During his incarceration, Mandela wrote a multitude of letters to loved ones, compatriots, prison authorities, and government officials. ​

At first, he was only allowed to write and receive one letter every six months. Even later they were always censored.

His missives have now been brought together in a new book the Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela.

Poignant and often very personal, these brief extracts give a glimpse of the man who finally walked out of prison a living legend.

On September 26 1968, Mandela’s mother, Nosekeni died and he was forbidden from attending her funeral.

He was restricted to writing to those who had attended the funerals offering his deep relief and gratitude.

To KD Matanzima, his nephew, a Thembu chief and chief minister for the Transkei region – 14.10.68

I last saw my mother on September 9 last year. After the interview, I was able to look at her as she walked away towards the boat that would take her to the mainland, and somehow the idea crossed my mind that I would never again set my eyes on her.

Her visits had always excited me and the news of her death hit me hard. I at once felt lonely and empty.

But my friends here, whose sympathy and affection have always been a source of strength to me, helped to relieve my grief and to raise my spirits.

To Zenani and Zindzi Mandela, two of his daughters – 4.2.69

My Darlings,

It pleases me very much to see that all my children are doing well. I was happy to learn Zeni can cook chips, rice, meat, and many other things. I am looking forward to the day when I will be able to enjoy all that she cooks.

Zindzi says her heart is sore because I am not at home and wants to know when I will come back. I do not know, my darlings when I will return. But I am certain that one day I will be back at home to live in happiness with you until the end of my days.

With lots and lots of love and a million kisses. Affectionately, Tata

To wife Winnie Mandela – 2.4.69

Darling,

I was taken completely by surprise to learn that you had been very unwell as I did not have even the slightest hint that you suffered from blackouts.

Of the talents you possess, the one that attracts me most is your courage & determination. This makes you stand head & shoulders above the average & will, in the end, bring you the triumph of high achievement. You are in my thoughts every moment of my life. Nothing will happen to you darling. You will certainly recover and rise.

A million kisses & tons of love.

In May 1969, Winnie was hauled from her Soweto home in front of two terrified daughters and spent 14 months in solitary detention.

In prison, she suffered from anaemia, bronchitis, and heart problems. During this time the couple did not know who was taking care of the children and in what condition they were forced to live.

To Zenani and Zindzi – 23.6.69

My Darlings,

Once again our beloved Mummy has been arrested and now she and Daddy are away in jail.

My heart bleeds as I think of her sitting in some police cell, perhaps alone, and with nothing to read. It may be many months or even years before you see her again.

For long you may live like orphans without your own home and parents, without the natural love, affection and protection Mummy used to give you.

Now you will get no birthday or Christmas parties, no presents or new dresses, no shoes or toys.

Gone are the days when, after having a warm bath in the evening, you would sit at the table with Mummy and enjoy her good and simple food. Gone are the comfortable beds, the warm blankets and clean linen she used to provide.

Do not worry, my darlings, we have a lot of friends; they will look after you, and one day Mummy & Daddy will return. Then we will live peacefully and happily as all normal families do.

With lots & lots of love and a million kisses. Yours affectionately, Daddy

In 1969 a telegram came carrying devastating news. Mandela’s son and firstborn child Madiba Thembekile – Thembi – had been killed in a car accident in Cape Town aged just 24.

To Winnie – 16.7.69

My Darling,

I find it difficult to believe that I will never see Thembi again. I had seen him towards the end of July 1962, a few days after I had returned from the trip abroad.

Then he was a lusty lad of 17 that I could never associate with death. He wore one of my trousers which was a shade too big & long for him. The incident was significant & set me thinking.

As you know he had a lot of clothing, was particular about his dress & had no reason whatsoever for using my clothes. I was deeply touched for the emotional factors underlying his action were too obvious.

For days thereafter my mind & feelings were agitated to realise the psychological strains & stresses my absence from home had imposed on the children.

We will all miss him. To lose a mother & a first-born, & to have your life partner incarcerated for an indefinite period, and all within a period of ten months is a burden too heavy for one man to carry even in the best of time.

But I do not at all complain my darling. All I wish you to know is you are my pride & that of our wide family.

To the medical officer, Robben Island prison – 2.4.70

My skin becomes very dry and develops cracks on every occasion after taking a bath, a condition which worsens during winter. In 1967 the physician recommended that I apply Pond’s Cold Cream.

I should accordingly be pleased if you would allow me to order, at my own expense, and for as long as is reasonably necessary, the aforementioned Cold Cream.

NELSON MANDELA: 466/64

To Winnie – 2.9.79

My darling Mum,

You will be quite right to regard ’79 as women’s year. I need hardly mention the name of Margaret Thatcher. Despite the collapse of her worldwide empire and her emergence from the Second World War as a 3rd-rate power, Britain is in many respects still the centre of the world.

But about you, darling Mum. At 45 you have changed so much from the night we sat alone in the open veld south of the city.

Yet as the youth drains away from your veins as your once full and smooth face shows signs of erosion and the magnetic complexion that made you so desirable in the 50s continues to fade, the more you become adorable, the more I long to cuddle up to you. You are everything a Mum should be.

Happy birthday, darling Mum! I LOVE YOU!

Devotedly, Madiba.

To Denis Healey, Labour Member of Parliament, UK – 8.1.80

Dear Mr Healey, I crave your indulgence in a personal matter. I should be grateful if you would be so kind as to arrange a scholarship in England for my grand-niece, Miss Xoliswa Matanzima.

You may discuss the matter with my friends, Lord Astor and Mrs Barbara Castle, to whom please convey my fond regards.

Good health and cheer to you, your family and to all friends. My family and I are well. Sincerely yours.

To Mike Tyson, US heavyweight boxing champion - 10.5.89





Dear Champ,

It pleased me and my family very much to learn that the Central State University has awarded you an honorary doctorate. We must also thank you for the boxing gloves you sent to mark my 70th birthday.

It is such messages of solidarity which has enabled me and scores of others to remain so strong and full of hope throughout these trying times.

Fondest regards and best wishes

Nelson Mandela walked free from Victor Verster Prison on February 11, 1990, ending his 10,052 days behind bars.

He entered custody a 44-year-old father of five and left it as a 71-year-old grandfather.

***Extracted from The Prison letters of Nelson Mandela, published by WW Norton & Co, and priced £25.

