Hilarious reactions after Kenya Power clarifies on ‘blackout’ at Milimani Courts

SUMMARY Kenya Power has given a clarification for the ‘blackout’ that took place at Milimani Law Courts during the bail hearing for the Kenya Power bosses Through their Twitter handle, Kenya Power said that there was no blackout as reported by the media and that the outage was caused by internal wiring

“Clarification: There has not been a blackout at the Milimani courts as reported by a section of the media. Our technical team has confirmed that electricity to the court is on and that the outage may have been occasioned by internal wiring,” read the statement by Kenya Power.

The suspended Kenya power boss Ken Tarus and 10 other senior managers in the company spend another night in police cells as the court continues hearing arguments for their release on bail.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions after Kenya Power’s clarification;

Your post should begin this way, Please assist us with your account number, and a brief description of the location and phone number for assistance.— Amboseli Maasai ™ (@Hello_Titanium) July 17, 2018

If you were responding like this to our grievances, your bosses wouldn't be in court.— refugee (@makokha_moses) July 17, 2018

We are having generators on this sides ok milimani .... What are you denying... Hata aibu hamna.— Robert Basweti (@RobertBasweti) July 17, 2018

???????????????????????? @KenyaPower tweet that reply of yours..... " kindly give us direction and.......... " ???????????????????????? ujanja ufika mwisho— JOAB (@joab_lover) July 17, 2018

@Willisochieng1 ..kindly clarify on the difference between POWER BLACKOUT and POWER OUTAGE in reference to loss of electrical power supply...— Kabuu ndungu (@KabuuNdungu) July 17, 2018

Electricity to the court is on but inside the court there’s no power- Isn’t it blackout? Ama ni mimi sikuelewi?— Emoru Moses Willingtone. (@MOSEMORU) July 17, 2018