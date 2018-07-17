netizens-tirelessly-troll-mike-sonko-over-viral-state-house-photo

Kenyans online have turned to mock Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over a viral photo
Sonko was captured in a photograph standing alone behind Obama, Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto
A picture of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during a meeting between former US President Barack Obama and President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House has made him a subject of online trolling and ridicule.
Mr Sonko was captured in a photograph standing alone behind Obama, Uhuru, Deputy President William Ruto, Amina Mohamed and Dr Auma Obama during a photo session at State House.
Netizens questioned why the county boss did not move when all the other Government officials walked away to create room.
Here are some of the reactions:
Usijali @MikeSonko bora uhai!!! na wewe bado ni governor wetu but i can't wait for the #SonkoChallenge though https://t.co/3kuz8G5qur— Kevin Njule (@njule_kevin) July 16, 2018
Kenyan politicians are a special breed. I remember during Kibaki's first term, three Cabinet Ministers were photographed in State House squeezing into a two-seater. None had the dignity to give up the seat. Just as @MikeSonko had to doea this snap hata kama its from the bushes. https://t.co/Si5TOZX6iZ— gathara (@gathara) July 16, 2018
#ObamaInKenya..looking on from the back is the city governor mike sonko???????? pic.twitter.com/orX4vEDGTVSee Also: Inside Obama's luxurious jet [PHOTOS]— @nicky (@Dennoh0) July 15, 2018
So with all those adverts @MikeSonko didn't see obama #ObamaReturns #ObamaINKENYA pic.twitter.com/Lhv3QHfvZl— kim (@kajonee) July 15, 2018
