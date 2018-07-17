+ Post your Story

Netizens tirelessly troll Mike Sonko over viral State House photo
By Grapevine | Updated Jul 17, 2018 at 08:09 EAT
Viral state House picture [COURTESY]
A picture of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during a meeting between former US President Barack Obama and President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House has made him a subject of online trolling and ridicule.

Mr Sonko was captured in a photograph standing alone behind Obama, Uhuru, Deputy President William Ruto, Amina Mohamed and Dr Auma Obama during a photo session at State House.


Netizens questioned why the county boss did not move when all the other Government officials walked away to create room. 

Here are some of the reactions:

Usijali @MikeSonko bora uhai!!! na wewe bado ni governor wetu but i can't wait for the #SonkoChallenge though https://t.co/3kuz8G5qur— Kevin Njule (@njule_kevin) July 16, 2018

Kenyan politicians are a special breed. I remember during Kibaki's first term, three Cabinet Ministers were photographed in State House squeezing into a two-seater. None had the dignity to give up the seat. Just as @MikeSonko had to doea this snap hata kama its from the bushes. https://t.co/Si5TOZX6iZ— gathara (@gathara) July 16, 2018

#ObamaInKenya..looking on from the back is the city governor mike sonko???????? pic.twitter.com/orX4vEDGTV

— @nicky (@Dennoh0) July 15, 2018

So with all those adverts @MikeSonko didn't see obama #ObamaReturns #ObamaINKENYA pic.twitter.com/Lhv3QHfvZl— kim (@kajonee) July 15, 2018


