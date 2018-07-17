netizens-tirelessly-troll-mike-sonko-over-viral-state-house-photo

SUMMARY Kenyans online have turned to mock Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over a viral photo Sonko was captured in a photograph standing alone behind Obama, Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto

A picture of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during a meeting between former US President Barack Obama and President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House has made him a subject of online trolling and ridicule.

Mr Sonko was captured in a photograph standing alone behind Obama, Uhuru, Deputy President William Ruto, Amina Mohamed and Dr Auma Obama during a photo session at State House. ​





Netizens questioned why the county boss did not move when all the other Government officials walked away to create room.

Here are some of the reactions:

Usijali @MikeSonko bora uhai!!! na wewe bado ni governor wetu but i can't wait for the #SonkoChallenge though https://t.co/3kuz8G5qur— Kevin Njule (@njule_kevin) July 16, 2018

Kenyan politicians are a special breed. I remember during Kibaki's first term, three Cabinet Ministers were photographed in State House squeezing into a two-seater. None had the dignity to give up the seat. Just as @MikeSonko had to doea this snap hata kama its from the bushes. https://t.co/Si5TOZX6iZ— gathara (@gathara) July 16, 2018