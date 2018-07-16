+ Post your Story

Inside Obama's luxurious jet [PHOTOS]
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 11:28 EAT
Inside the VistaJet
SUMMARY

Former US President Barrack Obama touched down in Kenya on Sunday afternoon

The Son of Kogelo as he is popularly referred to due to his Kenyan roots, was aboard a luxurious VistaJet aircraft

Former US President Barrack Obama touched down in Kenya on Sunday afternoon but unlike his previous visit in 2015, he was not in an Airforce One.

The Son of Kogelo as he is popularly referred to due to his Kenyan roots, was aboard a luxurious VistaJet aircraft- owned by VistaJet, a global business aviation company founded by Thomas Flohr in 2004.

The plane has a unique design and flies corporations, governments and private clients to various destinations.

See Also: PHOTOS: Barack Obama arrives in Kogelo


Interestingly, customers only pay for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership.

It boasts of spacious stand-up cabins with elegant furnishings, dark wood, fine Italian leather and sophisticated elements to create a home away from home environment.

See Also: Why Obama’s arrival at JKIA was not aired live


It also has a complete office suite including satellite phones, LCD screens, iPad and sound optimised headphones.

The aircraft’s cabin crew are trained at the British Butler Institute to equip them with the required skills to attend to their high-profile clients.


According to their website, VistaJet has “carefully selected products such as Cashmere blankets, custom fitted Skysleeper mattresses, hypoallergenic feather duvets, organic skincare products and brushed cotton pyjamas” to contribute to the ‘Ultimate Sky Sleep.’

They further add: “A well rested and relaxed state of mind allows passengers to be more effective and efficient when back on the ground and at work.”

Obama is in the country for a two-day visit and will inaugurate a youth empowerment centre in Kogelo.

