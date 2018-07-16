+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: Barack Obama arrives in Kogelo
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 10:11 EAT
Auma Obama receives Barack Obama at JKIA
Former US President Barack Obama has finally arrived at his home town in Kogelo, Siaya County

Former US President Barack Obama has finally arrived at his home town in Kogelo, Siaya County.

The former US President who arrived in the country on Sunday 15 July, will be received by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.


Tight security has been beefed up at Obama’s ancestral home ahead of him arrival and journalists having limited access to the area.

Obama will be opening the Sauti Kuu Foundation sports centre in Kogelo.

Barack obama
kogelo
kisumu
