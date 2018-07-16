PHOTOS: Barack Obama arrives in Kogelo

Former US President Barack Obama has finally arrived at his home town in Kogelo, Siaya County
Former US President Barack Obama has finally arrived at his home town in Kogelo, Siaya County.
The former US President who arrived in the country on Sunday 15 July, will be received by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.
Tight security has been beefed up at Obama’s ancestral home ahead of him arrival and journalists having limited access to the area.
Obama will be opening the Sauti Kuu Foundation sports centre in Kogelo.
