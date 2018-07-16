mum-wants-to-change-daughter-s-name-for-most-bizarre-reason

SUMMARY One mum thought she had picked the perfect name for her daughter, and for four years this was the case However as the youngster prepares to start school in September, her mother faces a bizarre dilemma

Picking a name for your child is tough. There are so many names out there and you've got to get it right.

You have to like it, they have to live with it. The pressure is really on for parents. ​

One mum thought she had picked the perfect name for her daughter, and for four years this was the case.

However as the youngster prepares to start school in September, her mother faces a bizarre dilemma.

She revealed all in an online forum, and people were more than a little outraged by her words.

The mum, who goes by the username Chesternut, said: "My daughter is four years old and I gave her a name which I thought was very original as I hadn't heard another girl called it in about 20 years.

"Only to find when she started nursery another girl called the same but spelt differently.

"Daughter is due to start full-time education in September and there will be two other girls with the same name, so three in the class including her."

She added that she was "totally hacked off" and upset by this.

The post continued to explain: "Maybe an overreaction but in the 1970s I was one of five named the same in my class and vowed never to have my children live with the same. Now history is being repeated.

"Am I being unreasonable to change my daughter's name before September? I love her name but HATE it's so common now."

She later revealed the daughter's name is Esmée.

"Daughter's name is Esmée and I've lived through this. I can remember my whole junior/secondary school time being coloured by the fact that so many of us had the same name.

"I changed it as soon as I could because of that reason. Every time I hear my real name I shudder,” she added.

