News
Pele’s special message to Mbappe after World Cup triumph
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 08:39 EAT
Kylian Mbappe(left), Pele (right)
SUMMARY

Brazilian legend Pele on Sunday joined the world in congratulating France for their World Cup win

The three-time World Cup winner stated that the teenage sensation was a joy to watch

Brazilian legend Pele on Sunday joined the world in congratulating France for their World Cup win and singled out star forward Kylian Mbappe.

The three-time World Cup winner stated that the teenage sensation was a joy to watch, joking that he was tempted to return to the pitch after seeing his scintillating performances.

“If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this, I may have to dust my boots off again.

“Only the second teenager to have scored a goal in a #WorldCupFinal! Welcome to the club, @KMbappe - it's great to have some company!” stated Pele.

Mbappe was evidently privileged to be recognized by one of the greatest, if not the greatest player of all time as he quickly retweeted the message.


Former Brazil star Kaka echoed a similar message, noting that football fans were blessed to watch the 19-year-old.

"I think the best thing we can say about him is his speed, and how quickly he can run.

"Of course he's not just running because he has very good control when he is running,” said Kaka during an interview with Omnisport.

He further added: "And he is also just 19 years old, but he sometimes seems like he is 35 years old – very mature, controls the game, [makes] good choices.

"I think he's got a very, very good future and to see a 19-year old player playing and performing like he is performing at this World Cup – we are blessed to see something like that."

France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the World Cup for a second time since winning it on home soil in 1998.

