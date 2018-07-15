+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Education CS Amina Mohamed mourns death of brother
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 15, 2018 at 11:46 EAT
education-cs-amina-mohamed-mourns-death-of-brother
Education CS Amina Mohamed
SUMMARY

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s is mourning the lose of his brother Mr. Yusuf Mohamed Jibril

Jibril was announced dead on Sunday morning 15 July at the Meridian Hospital in Nairobi West

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s is mourning the death of her brother Mr. Yusuf Mohamed Jibril.

Jibril was pronounced dead on Sunday morning 15 July, at the Meridian Hospital in Nairobi West.

He had earlier complained of not feeling well before he was rushed to the hospital.

More to follow…

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Amina Mohamed
education CS
brother dead
Yusuf Mohamed Jibril
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
building-your-career-here-are-the-most-in-demand-courses-in-kenya-today

Campus Vibe

Building your career? Here are the most in-demand courses in Kenya today

By Brian Guserwa | Sun 15 Jul 2018 12:05pm

the-troubles-that-come-with-living-in-a-bedsitter

Entertainment

The troubles that come with living in a bedsitter

By Innocent Oleche | Sun 15 Jul 2018 11:54am

education-cs-amina-mohamed-mourns-death-of-brother

News

Education CS Amina Mohamed mourns death of brother

By Fay Ngina | Sun 15 Jul 2018 11:46am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng