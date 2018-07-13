+ Post your Story

Meet Fatumah Ahmed, Kenya’s first female Major General [PHOTO]
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 13, 2018 at 13:30 EAT
The Head of State made this historic announcement from State House

He was speaking during the swearing in of key senior military officials

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday made history by appointing Fatumah Ahmed as Kenya’s first woman Major General.

The Head of State made this historic announcement from State House, stating that Ahmed’s appointment proves women can achieve anything.

“It is my pride and joy today to launch the first Kenyan woman as a Major General in the republic.

See Also: Is Jubilee Party living a political lie?

“I am counting on you to be a role model to the women in this republic and to prove to them that there are no limits for the Kenyan women,” stated the President.


The Head of State was speaking during the swearing in of key senior military officials, adding that he expected much from them, given the skills they possess.

See Also: Female pilot dismisses reports of flying Uhuru to the US

"We look forward to working together with you. Let your careers, skills and knowledge give your respective departments new inspiration for service delivery,” noted President Kenyatta.

