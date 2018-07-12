VIDEO: Two ‘Wakanda’ men storm Nakuru Supermarket half-naked

SUMMARY Two half-naked men brought a Tuskys Supermarket in Nakuru to a standstill after walking into the place half-naked The two men who could be confused as actors from the ‘Wakanda’ land in the Black Panther movie, are fitness models and trainers

Two half-naked men brought a Tuskys Supermarket in Nakuru to a standstill after walking into the place half-naked.

​

The two men who could be confused as actors from the ‘Wakanda’ land in the Black Panther movie, are fitness models and trainers.





Speaking to Edaily, one of the men identified as Wilson Munene, an said the sole purpose of the video was to promote his health and fitness brand.





The International fitness model also said that they were targeting groups aiming to push their brands further. “The main aim of the viral video was to actually to promote my health and fitness brand but we are also targeting groups and corporates who want to push their brands further,” said Munene.





Here's the video (COURTESY);

