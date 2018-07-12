+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Entertainment
VIDEO: Two ‘Wakanda’ men storm Nakuru Supermarket half-naked
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 12, 2018 at 11:24 EAT
video-two-wakanda-men-storm-nakuru-supermarket-half-naked
Fitness models Wilson Munene and Kevoh (Courtesy)
SUMMARY

Two half-naked men brought a Tuskys Supermarket in Nakuru to a standstill after walking into the place half-naked

The two men who could be confused as actors from the ‘Wakanda’ land in the Black Panther movie, are fitness models and trainers

Two half-naked men brought a Tuskys Supermarket in Nakuru to a standstill after walking into the place half-naked.

The two men who could be confused as actors from the ‘Wakanda’ land in the Black Panther movie, are fitness models and trainers.


Speaking to Edaily, one of the men identified as Wilson Munene, an said the sole purpose of the video was to promote his health and fitness brand.


The International fitness model also said that they were targeting groups aiming to push their brands further. “The main aim of the viral video was to actually to promote my health and fitness brand but we are also targeting groups and corporates who want to push their brands further,” said Munene. 


Here's the video (COURTESY);

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



wakanda
half-naked
nakuru supermarket
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
miss-langata-prison-converts-to-islam-enrolls-theology-course-ahead-of-sentencing

News

Miss Langata Prison converts to Islam, enrolls theology course ahead of sentencing

By Fay Ngina | Thu 12 Jul 2018 02:50pm

jaguar-seriously-injured-after-fight-with-city-county-officers-in-marikiti-market

News

Jaguar seriously injured after fight with City County Officers in Marikiti Market

By Fay Ngina | Thu 12 Jul 2018 01:48pm

video-two-wakanda-men-storm-nakuru-supermarket-half-naked

Entertainment

VIDEO: Two ‘Wakanda’ men storm Nakuru Supermarket half-naked

By Fay Ngina | Thu 12 Jul 2018 11:24am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Brian Oloo

Brian Oloo

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi