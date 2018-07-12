+ Post your Story

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Police use teargas to scatter protesting traders in Nairobi CBD
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 12, 2018 at 09:05 EAT

Police disperse people using teargas [STANDARD]
SUMMARY

Police on Thursday morning were forced to use teargas to disperse traders in Nairobi’s Central Business District after disruption of traffic along Haile Selassie Avenue.

The traders, identified as Wakulima Market Traders were said to be protesting over the high rates levied by the County Government.



More to follow....

Here’s an exclusive video of the ordeal captured by Ureport Kenya cameras this morning: 



