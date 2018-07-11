bold-kenyan-lights-up-social-media-with-humorous-question-to-uhuru

SUMMARY The Head of State was hosting a number of students under the Pupils Reward Scheme programme One netizen, however, diverted the discussion to a totally different matter

Suleiman Ahmed a student at Mnara High School was on Tuesday privileged to call Deputy President William Ruto from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office.

The Head of State was hosting a number of students under the Pupils Reward Scheme programme that motivates pupils to work hard in their studies and also instills a sense of discipline in them. ​

President Kenyatta allowed Mnara to call Ruto from his office, much to the delight of the students present.





One netizen, however, diverted the discussion to a totally different matter by enquiring about the language used on Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) boards.

“First tell us why the SGR display boards are configured in Chinese. Is we China? Is China we? We is China? China is we?” asked one Kiama Amaru.

This comes in the wake of racism claims made by some SGR employees who alleged that their Chinese supervisors were mistreating them.

In connection with the same, Government Spokesman Erick Kiraithe on Wednesday asked Kenyans to appreciate what China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has achieved in the operations of the SGR.

He further added that the modern train infrastructure system required individuals with the right mindset, moral principles and workplace values.