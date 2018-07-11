vera-sidika-and-otile-brown-trolled-online-after-sharing-this-photo

SUMMARY Vera Sidika and Otile Brown have been trolled on social media after posting a picture on Instagram while on their vacation in Mauritius Sidika posted the picture of Otile carrying her and captioned it ‘Get you a strong ???? man that can carry you like a little baby’

Vera Sidika and Otile Brown cause havoc online after sharing this photo

Vera Sidika and Otile Brown have been trolled on social media after posting a picture on Instagram while on their vacation in Mauritius. ​

Sidika posted the picture of Otile carrying her and captioned it ‘Get you a strong man that can carry you like a little baby’.

Some people were however quick to judge the couple in reference to Vera’s body and the alleged plastic surgery.

However, some came to their defense asking those who were judging to mind their own businesses.

This is how some netizens responded to the picture;

duke254_ : Plastic material ain't that heavy woman

jeffthaplugg : It is illegal to carry plastic in public in kenya ndio maana ulienda kubebea Mauritius

oscar_skyy : So the ban be on plastic bags has been lifted

trieyhaerd : The problem with kenyans is judging people. Ata kama ni plastic inawahusu nini??? She didn't ask for money from you to do her things. Kama auna kakitu achana na wenye washapata.It's her body and her life,,,,she can do anything she wants. Kenyans grow up.... #queenveebosset do ur thing mama...

gatwiriabigail: Whether plastic or meat she looks good n its her life n she is happy,n that what matters,the self made judges wameze wembe

sylvie_aloise : Some comments just make me sick, Why you'all hating on Vera yet she did nothing wrong to u guys, and the people tagging her and otile on those stupid comments are u de craze.





