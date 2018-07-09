William Ruto - I have never ever been involved in any form of corruption

SUMMARY Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday evening 8 July set the record straight concerning claims on his involvement on corruption During an interview with NTV, DP Ruto said that he has never been involved in corruption and assured Kenyans that he will not be in any

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday evening 8 July set the record straight concerning claims on his involvement on corruption.



During an interview with NTV, DP Ruto said that he has never been involved in corruption and assured Kenyans that he will not be in any. ​

“My friends, Willam Ruto has never, ever been involved in any form of corruption, either as member of parliament or today serving as Deputy President and I give my pledge that I will not,” said Ruto during the interview.









When asked about the source of his wealth, Ruto said that he will be the first person in the queue for the lifestyle audit proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“When the lifestyle audit comes, William Ruto will be the first on the queue and I will be glad to declare the source of my wealth, “he said.

“It has been portrayed in the newspaper like this lifestyle audit is all about William Ruto. Can you confidently say William Ruto is the wealthiest man in this country?” he added.

