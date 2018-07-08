picture-inside-var-studio-shows-referees-watch-more-than-just-football

SUMMARY It is the first time it has been used during the major tournament We've seen VAR being used correctly this summer, with referees waiting to get the opinion of another set of eyes before making a game-changing decision

VAR hasn't been out the news for the entirety of this World Cup.

Of course, it is the first time it has been used during the major tournament, and it continues to split opinion among football traditionalists and those keen to see modern technology implemented on the beautiful game. ​

We've seen VAR being used correctly this summer, with referees waiting to get the opinion of another set of eyes before making a game-changing decision.

See Also: Hierro quits as Spain Manager after disastrous World Cup

But we've also seen referees seemingly continue to make wrong decisions, even after referring to VAR, or overlook the system altogether in favour of their own instinct.





The bottom line is as long as human beings are involved in the process of making decisions on contentious passages of play, things will always be debated.

See Also: Fire alarm scares Sweden team hours before England clash

Ahead of England's World Cup quarter-final clash with Sweden, BBC showed the inside of the VAR studio where no fewer than six officials were keeping track of the action.

Of course, the game hadn't kicked off at this point, but the image provided a good idea as to what the referees keep track on throughout the game.

Above all else, it showed that there is simply nothing that can be missed, given the fact that every blade of grass is caught on camera.

But it also showed that the referees keep an eye on more than just the action on the picture, with an image of a fan in the stands apparent on one of the screens.

The referees haven't specifically tuned into this, they merely have access to every camera inside the stadium, like the director, who chooses which one will be shown to BBC viewers at any given time.

But it's safe to say Big Brother is very much watching football meaning issues off the pitch, including those in the dugout, can certainly be looked back on.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​