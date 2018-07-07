+ Post your Story

Fire alarm scares Sweden team hours before England clash
By Mirror | Updated Jul 07, 2018 at 15:28 EAT
Sweden players warming up
SUMMARY

England's World Cup chances got an early boost today (Saturday) - when the fire alarm went off in the Sweden team hotel.

They had a rude awakening in the early hours of this morning and were turfed out of bed before breakfast after a fire alarm was activated.

England’s Harry Kane and his team were tucked up in their beds a few miles away, oblivious that their opponents' preparations for the big match had been disrupted.

Members of the Swedish team gathered in the lobby of the Lotte hotel as alarm bells rang out, looking bleary-eyed and confused.

The alarm went off at around 8 am in Samara, which is 5 am London time. The players were seen in the lobby in their tracksuits and trainers by the England fans staying at the hotel.

England fan Terry Comitti, from Romford, Essex, who was in the hotel said: "The Swedish players looked like they had the right hump.

"They were not happy and that wouldn’t be a surprise when they were supposed to be getting their beauty sleep before what is probably the biggest games of their lives.

"It might do England a favour though if they are a bit tired when they kick off on the match later."

Sweden had been celebrating the award by FIFA of the only five-star hotel in town when their FA President Karl-Erik Nilsson, a Wolves fan, had joked: "We are one-zero up already."

England is in a four-star hotel on the outskirts of Samara, which is next door to an Ibis hotel and has a McDonald's and a Burger King on the same busy street.

But they had a restful night by comparison. England fan Paul Griggs, 33, added: "I do feel a bit sorry for the Swedes. They are a nice bunch of people and have been very friendly with us.

"It shouldn’t happen to them on the day of the match but I suppose the hotel couldn’t take any chances if an alarm goes off.

"Thankfully nothing happened and everybody was allowed back up. But they looked a bit unhappy."

