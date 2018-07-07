Newborn pig with a deformed human-like face caught on camera [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY A newborn pig with a deformed human-like face caught on camera The tragic pig only lived for two days according to reports

Bizarre new footage from China shows a newborn baby pig with a disturbingly HUMAN-like face.



In the clip, shot in Jiangmen City in Guangdong Province on June 28, a villager holds the piglet aloft and shows it to the camera. ​

The unusually deformed animal opens and closes its mouth, apparently gasping for air, but does not make a sound





The tragic pig only lived for two days according to reports.

Last year a video a similar video emerged from China of a 'mutant' pig born with only one eye and a growth on its forehead.

In the footage, captured in China, a woman proudly holds the deformed piglet up to the camera.





Seen yawning and gasping for air, the little piggie sadly died a couple of hours after birth after being rejected by its mother and refusing a bottle.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​