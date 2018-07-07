+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Weird News
Newborn pig with a deformed human-like face caught on camera [PHOTOS]
By Mirror | Updated Jul 07, 2018 at 12:23 EAT
newborn-pig-with-a-deformed-human-like-face-caught-on-camera-photos
The deformed piglet [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A newborn pig with a deformed human-like face caught on camera

The tragic pig only lived for two days according to reports

Bizarre new footage from China shows a newborn baby pig with a disturbingly HUMAN-like face.

In the clip, shot in Jiangmen City in Guangdong Province on June 28, a villager holds the piglet aloft and shows it to the camera.

The unusually deformed animal opens and closes its mouth, apparently gasping for air, but does not make a sound

See Also: Bride calls off wedding after bizarre lightning strike, sparks huge family brawl


The tragic pig only lived for two days according to reports.

Last year a video a similar video emerged from China of a 'mutant' pig born with only one eye and a growth on its forehead.

In the footage, captured in China, a woman proudly holds the deformed piglet up to the camera.


Seen yawning and gasping for air, the little piggie sadly died a couple of hours after birth after being rejected by its mother and refusing a bottle.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



pign deformed face
india
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
newborn-pig-with-a-deformed-human-like-face-caught-on-camera-photos

Weird News

Newborn pig with a deformed human-like face caught on camera [PHOTOS]

By Mirror | Sat 07 Jul 2018 12:23pm

england-fans-worried-after-southgate-hints-at-dropping-one-of-his-best-players-for-sweden-clash

Sports

England fans worried after Southgate hints at dropping one of his ‘best players’ for Sweden clash

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 07 Jul 2018 11:49am

strange-but-funny-reason-why-england-and-sweden-players-won-t-shake-hands-today

Sports

Strange but funny reason why England and Sweden players won’t shake hands today

By Mirror | Sat 07 Jul 2018 10:59am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng