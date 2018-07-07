hilarious-reactions-after-sonko-invites-nairobians-for-clean-up-exercise

SUMMARY Mike Sonko on Friday invited all Nairobians for a joint clean-up exercise in a bid to restore the image of the city Netizens, however, lamented the fact that they were paying taxes for the city to be cleaned but are still called upon to participate in such exercises

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday invited all Nairobians for a joint clean-up exercise in a bid to restore the image of the city but his message was not received kindly.



Through a twitter post, Sonko stated: “Nairobi County Gov’t staff, MCAs & I invite all members of the public for a joint maiden monthly clean-up and beautification exercise tomorrow (Saturday) in all 85 Wards. ​

“The exercise will from tomorrow be held every FIRST Sat of each month in all 85 Wards.”

A section of netizens, however, lamented the fact that they were paying taxes for the city to be cleaned but are still called upon to participate in such exercises.

In May President Uhuru Kenyatta had tasked Sonko with ensuring Nairobians live in a clean environment.



This followed an outcry among residents who complained about the state of roads and garbage in the capital city.

Uhuru had told the governor to hire youths to clean up Nairobi "instead of spending over Sh700 million to contract companies."

Here are some of the reactions to Sonko's post:

Mimi ni wa SDA...— shadrack musau (@denzelshady) July 6, 2018

Iko ya Sunday????— George Makori (@TheRealMakori) July 6, 2018

nikama kulipa mtu akuoshee nguo on Saturday, then ikifika anakuambia muoshe pamoja— Buzz_words (@Truly_KoT) July 6, 2018

It's your city you should keep it clean. The work of the County is to ensure it remains clean. That is what our taxes should do.— Sarah Agunda (@sarahagunda) July 7, 2018

So we voted for you to clean up the city only for you to invite us for a mass clean up? Hesabu ilikushinda pale ulicollect 14b ukasema ni 8— Don Kefa (@Kefaz_) July 6, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​