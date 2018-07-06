9-year-old-girl-has-perfect-gift-for-uhuru

SUMMARY A nine-year-old girl in Mombasa who drew a portrait of President Uhuru Kenyatta has earned praise from various quarters According to Sheldon’s mother Vivian Adhiambo, her daughter started drawing when she was 4 years old

A nine-year-old girl in Mombasa who drew a portrait of President Uhuru Kenyatta has earned praise from various quarters and Kenyans on Twitter have asked the Head of State to recognize her efforts.



Sheilah Sheldon, who is currently in class four, has in the past done various portraits but her latest piece of art is one worth noting. ​

One Mukami wa Embu posted: “Its a girls world. Fine artist Sheilah Sheldone nine years old and she did it. Mr President @UKenyatta you need to see this. Congratulations girl,” she remarked after seeing the portrait.





According to Sheldon’s mother Vivian Adhiambo, her daughter started drawing when she was 4 years old and teachers noticed she had a special talent.

“Her teachers once called me to school saying my daughter had something special in her. I did not believe them.

“They proceeded to show me her drawings and I was impressed. A job transfer forced me to look for another school to nurture her talent but most I came across were too costly,” she divulged in an interview with Ureport.

Adhiambo further stated the Sheldone draws every day after school and has portraits of prominent people including Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill and KTN journalist Lofty Matambo.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron praised the skills of an 11-year-old Nigerian artist who drew a stunning portrait of him in just two hours.

Kareem Waris Olamilekan drew a portrait of President Macron during his visit to Fela Kuti's New Africa Shrine in Lagos Tuesday.

Macron later took to Twitter to appreciate the boy’s work and posted a short video of the moment, with the caption, "Very touched. Congrats to this young boy."



