Socialite Risper Faith’s latest photo that everyone is talking about
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 06, 2018 at 08:51 EAT
Risper Faith
Risper Faith on Thursday shared a photo of her baby bump just a few months after she got married

She proudly displayed her latest blessing and netizens were quick to congratulate her

Socialite Risper Faith on Thursday shared a photo of her baby bump just a few months after she got married to her boyfriend Brian Muiruri.

Captioned God’s plan, the controversial socialite proudly displayed her latest blessings and netizens were quick to congratulate her.


Faith got married in February this year in an event attended by family members and friends from across the continent.

The two have been together since Brian returned from the United States about a year ago and after getting engaged late last year, it was clear that there was no stopping the two from walking the aisle together as critics had suggested.

Faith, who has been a hot sell in popular TV reality show Nairobi Diaries, had maintained that she was truly in love while naysayers dismissed her, alluding that she was only after her boyfriend’s big money.

And talking of money, the two were gifted with a prime property in Nairobi by Brian’s mother as well as a holiday home. Other lavish gifts flowed freely.

Since then, she has maintained a low profile online and her latest post suggests she is doing just fine.



