+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
England talisman likely to miss World Cup quarter-final after receiving injection
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 04, 2018 at 12:30 EAT
england-talisman-likely-to-miss-world-cup-quarter-final-after-receiving-injection
England celebrate win over Colombia [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is a doubt to feature against Sweden for England's World Cup qualifier

He came on for Raheem Sterling in the 88th minute 

Gareth Southgate’s England will face Janne Andersson’s Sweden at the Samara Arena on Saturday, July 7 in a World Cup quarter-final.

Southgate’s men secured a vital 4-3 (penalties) win over Colombia last night after a dramatic 1-1 draw courtesy of goals from Harry Kane and Barcelona defender Yerry Mina.


See Also: ‘Psychic’ octopus killed and chopped into seafood despite accurately predicting World Cup results

Mateus Uriba and Carlos Bacca both missed penalties for Colombia. Eric Dier, Marcus Rashford, Kieran Tripper and Kane’s spot kicks ended England’s penalty shootouts jinx, compelling James Rodriguez and the rest of the Colombia squad to yet another Round of 16 World Cup elimination.


This was England’s first knockout round win in the knockout stages of a major tournament since 2006.

See Also: Meet Peter Drury, the World Cup commentator all Kenyan ladies are talking about

According to Sky Sports, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is in a fitness race for Three Lions’ quarter-final match against Sweden after receiving an injection for a groin strain.


Vardy came on as a sub in the Colombia match but did not take a penalty due to the injury concerns he had.

See Also: Kenyans on Twitter go crazy after Uruguay star tweets in sheng

Telegraph reports that the striker had an injection immediately after the game. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



vardy
jamie vardy
england
world cup
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
incredible-see-what-japan-players-did-after-losing-to-belgium

News

INCREDIBLE: See what Japan players did after losing to Belgium

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 03 Jul 2018 12:25pm

these-world-cup-memes-will-make-you-laugh-so-hard-until-your-sides-ache

Sports

These World Cup memes will make you laugh so hard until your sides ache

By Mirror | Fri 29 Jun 2018 02:39pm

photos-germany-stars-pack-their-bags-and-go-home-after-humiliating-world-cup-exit

News

PHOTOS: Germany stars pack their bags and go home after humiliating World Cup exit

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 28 Jun 2018 01:48pm

More From This Author
psychic-octopus-killed-and-chopped-into-seafood-despite-accurately-predicting-world-cup-results

Weird News

‘Psychic’ octopus killed and chopped into seafood despite accurately predicting World Cup results

By Mirror | Wed 04 Jul 2018 01:12pm

england-talisman-likely-to-miss-world-cup-quarter-final-after-receiving-injection

Sports

England talisman likely to miss World Cup quarter-final after receiving injection

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 04 Jul 2018 12:30pm

meet-peter-drury-the-world-cup-commentator-all-kenyan-ladies-are-talking-about

Sports

Meet Peter Drury, the World Cup commentator all Kenyan ladies are talking about

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 04 Jul 2018 11:06am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng