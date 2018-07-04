england-talisman-likely-to-miss-world-cup-quarter-final-after-receiving-injection

SUMMARY Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is a doubt to feature against Sweden for England's World Cup qualifier He came on for Raheem Sterling in the 88th minute

Gareth Southgate’s England will face Janne Andersson’s Sweden at the Samara Arena on Saturday, July 7 in a World Cup quarter-final.

Southgate’s men secured a vital 4-3 (penalties) win over Colombia last night after a dramatic 1-1 draw courtesy of goals from Harry Kane and Barcelona defender Yerry Mina. ​





Mateus Uriba and Carlos Bacca both missed penalties for Colombia. Eric Dier, Marcus Rashford, Kieran Tripper and Kane’s spot kicks ended England’s penalty shootouts jinx, compelling James Rodriguez and the rest of the Colombia squad to yet another Round of 16 World Cup elimination.





This was England’s first knockout round win in the knockout stages of a major tournament since 2006.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is in a fitness race for Three Lions’ quarter-final match against Sweden after receiving an injection for a groin strain.





Vardy came on as a sub in the Colombia match but did not take a penalty due to the injury concerns he had.

Telegraph reports that the striker had an injection immediately after the game.



