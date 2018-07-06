Here's the 'Sheng' tweet by Uruguay defender Godin that has sent KOT crazy

SUMMARY Uruguay's Diego Godin excited many Kenyans on social media with his tweet after the win over Portugal La Celeste beat Cristiano Ronaldo's crew 2-1 courtesy of an Edinson Cavani brace

Uruguay and Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin on Saturday, June 30 sent Kenyans into delirium after posting a tweet familiar to them following the team’s 2-1 win over Portugal in the World Cup round of 16.

A 7th minute Edinson Cavani strike by was cancelled out by a Pepe header ten minutes after the break, before the PSG produced a sumptuous curl late in the game to hand La Celeste the vital win. ​





Uruguay will now face France in the quarter-final on Friday.

Perhaps what was more intriguing to Kenyans about the Uruguay-Portugal tie was Godin’s tweet, which appeared to be his reaction to eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

“Uruguay noma!!!...”Godin wrote.





Noma, according to most Kenyans, is a slang term to mean ‘good’, ‘great’ or ‘fine’. In Spanish, there’s no exact translation but means something similar to ‘awesome’.

Kenyans took the opportunity to react to Godin, some even going further to add lyrics of Octopizzo’s ‘NOMA NI’ song.

Here’s a sample of the reactions:

Noma ni mbuzi mbili zikichaniya qwa ndege— Isaac Muisyo (@eyez_ow) June 30, 2018

Jamaa ni mdigo bana????????— Kwale Gooner ???????? (@Kwale_Gooner) June 30, 2018

Noma ni Portugal kutolewa na Uruguay

Noma ni kuwekea Portugal rent Kwa betslip@OCTOPIZZO

Noma ni?— Millan Ouma™ (@millanouma) June 30, 2018

