News
High School students attack, beat up six teachers
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 02, 2018 at 14:05 EAT
Photo [Courtesy]
Reports indicate that the students roughed them up as they prepared for morning classes, forcing the teachers to flee from the school compound

According to Maikona Deputy County Commissioner Stephen Kavulu, no arrests have been made and the motive of the attack is yet to be established

Police are investigating an incident where students from Chalbi High School in Marsabit attacked and injured six non-local teachers.

Reports indicate that the students roughed them up as they prepared for morning classes, forcing the teachers to flee from the school compound.

According to Maikona Deputy County Commissioner Stephen Kavulu, no arrests have been made and the motive of the attack is yet to be established.

"No arrests have been made because the students saw the police lorry approaching and ran away.

“The attackers only told the teachers it was their day, but we are yet to establish the reason behind the attack," stated Kavulu in an interview with the Nation.

The school has since been closed indefinitely.

In 2017, a similar incident happened at Kirimon Primary School on the Samburu-Laikipia counties border when Standard Six boys went to classes with clubs and machetes, protesting against being punished by female teachers.

Three teachers were seriously injured during the melee and those who attempted to save their colleagues were also beaten up.

They were forced to dash into homes and surrounding bushes to escape more punishment from the ‘morans’.

Chalbi
Students beat up teachers
