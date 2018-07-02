dennis-itumbi-s-response-after-jacque-maribe-s-engagement

SUMMARY Jacque Maribe said yes on Saturday, after her boyfriend only known as Joe Jowi, went on one knee and proposed The event was attended by some of her close friends among Shix Kapienga, Terryanne Chebet and Monica Kiragu

Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe said yes on Saturday, June 30 after her boyfriend only known as Joe Jowi, went on one knee and proposed.



The event was attended by some of her close friends among Shix Kapienga, Terryanne Chebet and Monica Kiragu. ​





Moments after the pictures of the engagement surfaced online, State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi asked Jacque if he could be in the line-up during the wedding.





A while back, Itumbi had sent a birthday cake to Jacque during a live broadcast at the Citizen studio which led to people purporting that they dated. He even wrote a sweet message to her on his Facebook page as well.





Although there were people who mocked Itumbi on the comments section, the State House Digital Director congratulated Maribe on her engagement.





Maribe later replied and this is how the conversation went down;

Itumbi: “May Laughter fill your path. May you Live to enjoy life and share the beauty of your love with @jowie.jowi. Congratulations buddy!”

Maribe: “Thanks Dennis. I hear you are allegedly serving pilau soon and that you were allegedly linked to me.”

Itumbi: “@jacquemaribe am telling you. Niko kwa Line-up au sio?”

Maribe: “Ebu we ask @jowie.jowi at this rate but seriously when will this joke that we were apparently a couple ever end?”

Itumbi: When people create their own Facts, believe them and keep a story going, so convinced about our alleged love and now its end…you just smile and live on. Now the current narrative is that you dumped me…if that is what it takes for people to let go the false hype. So be it. Let’s accept you dumped me buddy. Now, let’s do justice to the moment. Congratulations my Friend. It is about you. Congrats. I salute!”



