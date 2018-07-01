crucial-things-any-man-should-consider-before-dating

SUMMARY I am here to talk about this girl called love, and her immediate brother- marriage So men, consider the following before moving in with a girl

I am here to talk about this girl called love, and her immediate brother- marriage. So men, consider the following before moving in with a girl.

​Yesterday she saw you alight a matatu on your way here- where you make your daily hustle. You reached her and greeted her but she snubbed. Today she saw you being dropped here in Toyota Lexus and she ran for you, gave you a cool hug and inquired how your night was. It’s from The Toyota Lexus that you become friends! Watch out as she advances to win you. That’s not the kind of girl my dad could advocate for. I mean, don’t marry that one; because one day you’ll take her to Uhuru park for a walk. While there, a Rolls Royce will approach you. The driver will slow down, lower the windscreen and wave at you. That wave will mean something else to your girl. So she will run after it and leave you stranded, because she falls in love with heavy cars. Not people.

See Also: Why the most intimate conversations take place at night

Today you honored your buddy’s bash invitation. That’s where you meet this hot chick dancing and twirling across the room. So she dares you to the dance floor and you take her on since you learned a few styles on TV the other day. And from nowhere you hear yourself tell her that you love her blah blah blah. And she says “ok”.

She also has expertise in smoking sheesha. Ken, don’t bother taking that chic’s number. I mean don’t advance your emotions. That girl is just out to have fun, not to make relationships. If anything, just tap and leave. Sawa?

Oh! And there’s this girl you call your girlfriend. She enjoys your money more than you do. Anytime she texts you, it’s always a ‘Please call me thank you’ or ‘thanks babe, nimepata’ message. She never bothers to call you. I mean, you send her money and airtime daily. As if that’s not enough, you call her and initiate all the texting. Boy! You are single. Find a girlfriend. Meanwhile, suit yourself.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​