Sports
These World Cup memes will make you laugh so hard until your sides ache
By Mirror | Updated Jun 29, 2018 at 14:39 EAT
The World Cup takes internet by storm
SUMMARY

Modern day football is a stats based game: goals per game, minutes without conceding, average possession - whatever it might be, there'll be figures to back it upWading through all that football data must be a tough job, but thankfully, the good people over at Opta have got us covered, providing all the stat based info we could ever need

They've been tweeting plenty of nuggets of information throughout the World Cup, which as you can see usually follows a specific format:

And like with anything in 2018, there's a parody version of Opta, aptly titled @OptaJoke. They've been tweeting ridiculous yet hilarious World Cup stats and we thought we'd share them with you.

Here's 15 of the best (so far)...

·  1941 - The Germans haven’t been embarrassed this badly in Russia since 1941. Achtung.

See Also: PHOTOS: Germany stars pack their bags and go home after humiliating World Cup exit

· 0 - Number of teams who want to win the World Cup as they’ll get knocked out in the group stages in 2022. Fate.

· 94 - Percentage of England fans trying to work out how they can win the World Cup without playing Columbia, Germany, Brazil, France, Croatia, Portugal or Spain. Route.

· 37 - Xherdan Shaqiri would score 37 points in Scrabble. Tiles.

See Also: Big worry for England fans as Southgate plans on fielding ‘much-changed’ side against Belgium

· 3 - Number of hours left until England fans start realising they might not win this World Cup. Anticipation.

· 3 - Number of timezones between John Stones and the nearest Panama defender. Acres.

· 84 - Percentage of people watching Iran v Spain assuming it must be a repeat from 2010. Vuvuzelas.

See Also: Diego Maradona denies heart attack rumours, says scare was sparked by ‘White Wine’

· 996,773 - Number of people wondering if England would have won Euro 2016 if Harry Kane wasn’t taking corners. Woy.

· 2001 - Kane hasn’t put in this sort of performance since the 2001 Royal Rumble. Harry

· 11 - Egypt’s starting XI against Uruguay: Not Salah, Not Salah, Not Salah, Not Salah, Not Salah, Not Salah, Not Salah, Not Salah, Not Salah, Not Salah, Not Salah. Absent.

· 2010 - Lionel Messi’s penalty save is Iceland's biggest moment in football since their volcano stopped Blackburn signing Robert Lewandowski in 2010. Eyjafjallajökull.

· 11 - Iceland starting XI against Argentina; Goalson, Sweepson, Defendson, Defendson, Holdingson, Midson, Midson, Wingson, Wingson, Targetson, False9son. Surnames.

· 0 - Number of words left to describe Cristiano Ronaldo.

· 0 - Nothing says magic of the World Cup like millions of people genuinely wanting to watch Russia v Saudi Arabia. Opener.

· 1,002,883 - Number of people who have missed all the goals from today’s games as they‘re watching the other match when someone scores. Multichannel.

OptaJokes has been providing some hilarious World Cup stats and figures with a series of funny tweets.

It is the latest and greatest Twitter account posting World Cup memes and stats along with the likes of 'USA Soccer Guy'.

 

