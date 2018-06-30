here-s-why-you-get-different-amounts-of-tokens-for-the-same-amount-of-money

SUMMARY
- Kenya Power has explained why you get different amounts of token for the same amount every time you buy
Do you usually get different amounts of prepaid tokens for the same amount of money everytime you make a purchase?
Kenya Power has sought to answer the question that has left most Kenyans confused.
The Kenya Power, in a diagram, explained how the process works by comparing electricity units that were bought by a prepaid customer four times for Sh 1,600.
See Also: As the World Cup takes a break, here are the areas set to experience blackout today – Kenya Power
Here’s the illustration;
See Also: As the World Cup continues, here are the regions that will experience blackout today - Kenya Power
Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?
Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS