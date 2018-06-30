+ Post your Story

Here's why you get different amounts of tokens for the same amount of money
By Ureport | Updated Jun 30, 2018 at 09:49 EAT
A person buying tokens [COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  • Kenya Power has explained why you get different amounts of token for the same amount every time you buy

Do you usually get different amounts of prepaid tokens for the same amount of money everytime you make a purchase? 

Kenya Power has sought to answer the question that has left most Kenyans confused.

The Kenya Power, in a diagram, explained how the process works by comparing electricity units that were bought by a prepaid customer four times for Sh 1,600.

See Also: As the World Cup takes a break, here are the areas set to experience blackout today – Kenya Power

Here’s the illustration;


See Also: As the World Cup continues, here are the regions that will experience blackout today - Kenya Power

Kenya Power
prepaid tokens
