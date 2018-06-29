+ Post your Story

GIKOMBA FIRE: Aftermath of the Thursday morning inferno [PHOTOS]
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 29, 2018 at 09:25 EAT
Aftermath of the Gikomba fire [COURTESY]
A Thursday night fire razed a huge section of Nairobi’s Gikomba Market, leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 60 injured

While some victims were burnt beyond recognition, some yielded to the poisonous fumes as they fought hard to escape the inferno

A Thursday night fire razed a huge section of Nairobi’s Gikomba Market, leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 60 injured.

While some victims were burnt beyond recognition, some yielded to the poisonous fumes as they fought hard to escape the inferno.

Even though St John Ambulance managed to evacuate more than 40 people from the area and rushing them to Kenyatta National Hospital, it had to take the help of Gikomba street boys to keep the fire at bay and help more victims.

See Also: Meet the two street boys whose heroic efforts saved lives during Gikomba fire

From the moment the fire began, Kenyans close to the area began sharing photos on social media showing the extent of the damage.

Up to now, photos are still being shared.

Here are some seen by Ureport from several social media pages:

See Also: Over 50 vehicles burnt after oil tanker explodes




See Also: GIKOMBA FIRE: Here are PHOTOS shared on social media showing the extent of damage









