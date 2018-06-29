GIKOMBA FIRE: Aftermath of the Thursday morning inferno [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY A Thursday night fire razed a huge section of Nairobi’s Gikomba Market, leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 60 injured While some victims were burnt beyond recognition, some yielded to the poisonous fumes as they fought hard to escape the inferno

A Thursday night fire razed a huge section of Nairobi’s Gikomba Market, leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 60 injured.

While some victims were burnt beyond recognition, some yielded to the poisonous fumes as they fought hard to escape the inferno. ​

Even though St John Ambulance managed to evacuate more than 40 people from the area and rushing them to Kenyatta National Hospital, it had to take the help of Gikomba street boys to keep the fire at bay and help more victims.

From the moment the fire began, Kenyans close to the area began sharing photos on social media showing the extent of the damage.

Up to now, photos are still being shared.

Here are some seen by Ureport from several social media pages:

