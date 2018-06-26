ugandan-police-storm-kenyan-nursery-school

SUMMARY Ugandan security officers on Monday shut down a nursery school in Migingo on grounds that it is not in KenyaAccording to Migingo sub-location Assistant Chief Esther Masaku, the officers claimed that the school was being used to assert Kenya’s authority on the disputed piece of land

Ugandan security officers on Monday shut down a nursery school in Migingo Island on grounds that it is not in Kenya.

According to Migingo sub-location Assistant Chief Esther Masaku, the officers claimed that the school was being used to assert Kenya’s authority on the disputed piece of land. ​

"This school was set up to serve the children of the locals here but unfortunately the Ugandan officials closed it down claiming that it is a way of Kenya asserting her ownership of the disputed island,” she remarked.

The preschool was recently set up following a collaboration between the office of the Migingo sub-location assistant chief and the locals.

In 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta, while speaking in Homa Bay County affirmed that Migingo Island is in Kenya and noted that government officials were already mapping out the area’s boundary.

"Who does not know Migingo is ours….even if it is ours, we do not go making noise…we do our things with dignity,” he said.

The row over ownership of the island has been dragging for a while now and early this year, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni sent soldiers to the island saying there was widespread corruption in the police and fisheries departments and fish numbers were dwindling.





