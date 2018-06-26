+ Post your Story

Former lawmaker dumped by Jubilee after he defected from NASA last year
By Grapevine | Updated Jun 26, 2018
Former lawmaker dumped by Jubilee
A former legislator from the coast region seems to have been dumped by Jubilee

The man who defected from NASA to ruling coalition last year was last week given the clearest indication that he had outlived his usefulness 

A former legislator from the coast region seems to have been dumped by Jubilee.

The man who defected from NASA to ruling coalition last year was last week given the clearest indication that he had outlived his usefulness after one of his masters abandoned him at a city Airport.

The man had gone to the airport in the hope of accompanying a senior Jubilee leader to a local trip but the man just walked by and boarded without even saying hi.

See Also: After sacrificing it all for Jubilee, top Central region politician left in cold

Swallowing his pride, the Ex-MP returned to the airport in the evening as the master returned but faced the same treatment.

The same man had held a bash in a Mombasa residence early this year to celebrate an 'appointment' to the cabinet that never materialized!

See Also: Kenyans take to the Social Media to blame Jubilee on runaway corruption

