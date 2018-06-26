former-lawmaker-dumped-by-jubilee-after-he-defected-from-nasa-last-year

SUMMARY A former legislator from the coast region seems to have been dumped by Jubilee The man who defected from NASA to ruling coalition last year was last week given the clearest indication that he had outlived his usefulness

A former legislator from the coast region seems to have been dumped by Jubilee.

The man who defected from NASA to ruling coalition last year was last week given the clearest indication that he had outlived his usefulness after one of his masters abandoned him at a city Airport. ​

The man had gone to the airport in the hope of accompanying a senior Jubilee leader to a local trip but the man just walked by and boarded without even saying hi.

Swallowing his pride, the Ex-MP returned to the airport in the evening as the master returned but faced the same treatment.

The same man had held a bash in a Mombasa residence early this year to celebrate an 'appointment' to the cabinet that never materialized!

See Also: Kenyans take to the Social Media to blame Jubilee on runaway corruption

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​