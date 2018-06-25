+ Post your Story

Is the mercury-sugar scandal a scam?
By MARGARET OSORE | Updated Jun 25, 2018 at 12:14 EAT
Impounded sugar scandal
Could it be the intentions of the government to fool Kenyans on the NYS scandal

In recent news, two NYS suspects have been released following a court order but still

Mercury-sugar scam has been the talk of many. It has also seen the Kenya Bureau of Standards Boss, Charles Ongwae, and other officials arrested. Mind you, previously before the matter happened the country was dealing with the National Youth Service scandal.

Could it be the intentions of the government to fool Kenyans on the NYS scandal, since a lot of concentration has been kept on the recent sugar news yet billions of shillings have been lost at the NYS?

In recent news, two NYS suspects have been released following a court order but still, nothing much has been heard so far. Things just happen under the covers, verdict determined, bond paid and suspects released.

See Also: Why Ogoti’s ruling on bail application by NYS corruption suspects provides the hope Kenya needed

It's very saddening as this is public's fund money which is stolen yet no one is even bothering not even the government whose supposed to be on the forefront.

It's my hope that at least focus may be kept into serious issues rather than the normal shallow ones that don't add any value to facilitate the growth of the country.

See Also: OPINION: Why there’s no need to sacrifice a few juniors in war against corrpution

