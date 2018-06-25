deputy-governor-angers-his-supporters-with-political-move

SUMMARY A section of county residents is baying for the blood of a Deputy Governor This is after the politician who is doing his second term in office started gravitating towards the camp of an MP

A section of county residents is baying for the blood of a Deputy Governor.

This is after the politician who is doing his second term in office started gravitating towards the camp of an MP, who has expressed interest in succeeding his boss. ​

The deputy county boss has severally been spotted with the 2022 gubernatorial aspirant and they have attended several public meetings, where he has declared that he backs the bid of the lawmaker.

His endorsement has irked the man’s supporters who wonder why their man wants to retain the same post for another ten years, instead of going for the top county seat in the coming polls.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​