Sports
Is Gareth Bale moving to Unai Emery’s Arsenal? His agent reveals post World Cup plan
By Mirror | Updated Jun 21, 2018 at 13:07 EAT
Gareth Bale complains in a past match
SUMMARY

Bale fuelled speculation over his future after the Champions League final last month when he admitted he would consider his future this summer

Gareth Bale's agent has admitted the Welshman will look to leave Real Madrid if the club cannot offer him assurances over regular game time.

But the chances of the former Tottenham star turning out for north London rivals Arsenal are very slim.

Bale fuelled speculation over his future after the Champions League final last month when he admitted he would consider his future this summer.

The 28-year-old scored twice off the bench against Liverpool but was frustrated not to start the final in Kiev.

Jonathan Barnett admits Bale is happy in Spain but will still look to hold talks with Real and new boss Julen Lopetegui this summer.

"I think we have to have a chat with Real Madrid and see where we're going. He has to play football," he told Sky Sports News.

"He wants a better year than he had last year. He wants to play more, and that's paramount to him. I think he's one of the top three or four players on earth. For somebody like him, he has to play. It's not about money.

"He wants to win the Ballon d'Or and I think he can. I think he's the best there has ever been in that sense (a British player abroad), unless someone can name me someone who's been more successful.

"I think that goal (in the Champions League final) elevated an interest in him. But we already knew how good he is. He doesn't need to prove how good he is. It was a magnificent goal and the timing was great too."


Manchester United are leading the chase for Bale while Chelsea are also thought to be interested.

A return to Tottenham is unlikely due to his huge wage demands...and he won't be heading to the other side of north London either.

"(As an Arsenal fan) I'd love him to play there but it's got as much chance as me going to the moon," Barnett added.

