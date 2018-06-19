+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: Big Pin collapses in office after minor cardiac arrest
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 19, 2018 at 12:52 EAT
Kenyan musician Big Pin was rushed to the Aga Khan hospital after suffering a minor cardiac arrest

According to his brother Philip, Big Pin collapsed while having a board meeting in Hallmark Offices

Kenyan musician Chrispin Mwangale aka Big Pin was rushed to the Aga Khan hospital on Monday 18 June after suffering a minor cardiac arrest.


According to his brother Philip, Big Pin collapsed while having a board meeting in Hallmark Offices.

“He was having a board meeting in Hallmark. Then he collapsed and was taken to Aga Khan. From there he was put on an ambulance and taken to the main Aga Khan hospital,” said the brother.

The musician, however, fortunately, survived the cardiac arrest.

