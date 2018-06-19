PHOTOS: Big Pin collapses in office after minor cardiac arrest

SUMMARY Kenyan musician Big Pin was rushed to the Aga Khan hospital after suffering a minor cardiac arrest According to his brother Philip, Big Pin collapsed while having a board meeting in Hallmark Offices

Kenyan musician Chrispin Mwangale aka Big Pin was rushed to the Aga Khan hospital on Monday 18 June after suffering a minor cardiac arrest.



​

According to his brother Philip, Big Pin collapsed while having a board meeting in Hallmark Offices.

“He was having a board meeting in Hallmark. Then he collapsed and was taken to Aga Khan. From there he was put on an ambulance and taken to the main Aga Khan hospital,” said the brother.

The musician, however, fortunately, survived the cardiac arrest.

