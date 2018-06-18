I was disappointed after my encounter with a real 'tumbocrat'

SUMMARY The Kenyan politicians just never cease to amaze I am not very much interested in the happenings of the political world, but recently I came face to face with the term tumbocrats!

The Kenyan politicians just never cease to amaze. I am not very much interested in the happenings of the political world, but recently I came face to face with the term tumbocrats! The term is used to refer to the selfish nature of the political class. Instead of them honoring the pledges made to the electorate, they instead chose to be self-centered. This explains the runaway graft that has crippled all the successive regimes since independence.

It was on a Saturday afternoon, I was by the roadside waiting for a vehicle to drop me home, all of a sudden a big fuel guzzler stopped next to me. The driver hooted at me, at this I moved a bit thinking that I was blocking their way. ​

A certain woman who was sitting in front motioned to me, I looked back hoping that she was calling someone else. Behind me were some women who were selling fruits and other snacks on their vibandas. My instincts told me that the people in the well-oiled government machine wanted to buy some stuff; I immediately motioned to one of the businesspersons to rush with the goods to the vehicle.

The trader as if she was waiting for the hour of her visitation jumped at her feet. Funnily, she did not carry any of her wares to the vehicle. Seemingly, she went to inquire from the occupants of the vehicle. The woman at the front immediately rolled down the window and handed her some ‘loot’, I could clearly see the exchange. The next thing I heard was the trader celebrating and ululating, ' thank you mheshimiwa!'.

At this, the other women scampered to the vehicle as if their adrenaline were triggered! The mheshimiwa then began distributing handouts to the people who now began milling around her. I could see that she was giving them the least of denominations as a way of thanking them for voting for her.

I somehow managed to stand still; I could not believe what I was seeing! Here is an elected member, who comes around maybe once in 3 or 6 months, she does not even bother to engage the electorates on the challenges they are facing and ways of improving. She just dishes handouts; I tend to call this populism. I was disappointed as a youth, at least mheshimiwa could engage us on ways of accessing financial assistance for improving our business ventures in order to build a resilient future for women and youths.

Despite being at a strategic point to run and get the ‘loot’ I refused! I chose to communicate a strong message to her. I remained rooted at my position, it, however, captured her attention. I heard her asking, 'what is wrong with that mzee?' I just looked back, smiled, and said thank you. In my heart, I said no to tumbocrats and populism!



