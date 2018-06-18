ig-boinett-heightens-security-during-world-cup-after-killing-of-kemri-scientist-in-a-bar

SUMMARY IG Joseph Boinnet has heightened security during the World Cup 2018 season after the killing of Prof. Peter Adada Kasumba The IG has ordered to County commanders to thoroughly heighten the surveillance videos at areas screening the matches to ensure there are security measures

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has heightened security during the World Cup 2018 season after the killing of Prof. Peter Adada Kasumba, a principal scientist at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) officer.



The IG has ordered County commanders to thoroughly heighten the surveillance videos at areas screening the matches to ensure that security measures are in place ​

“The Inspector General has instructed all County Commanders to heighten surveillance around video parlors screening World Cup football matches with a view to ensuring that club owners and their patrons have requisite security measures in place,” read part of the statement.

Prof. Kasumba was shot at Rainbow Bar and Restaurant when four armed thugs stormed the joint while football fans were enjoying the games.

“All prospective patrons shall be frisked before being granted admission. The measures are aimed at ensuring that football fans are protected from all types of security risks that include terrorism and other hazards. All club owners and their patrons are requested to co-operate with the Police as it is in the interest of their customers,” added Boinett.

