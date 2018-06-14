+ Post your Story

Kenya Power announces massive power outage in several regions as World Cup kicks off
By Ureport | Updated Jun 14, 2018 at 11:33 EAT
Kenya Power workers on site [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Kenya Power has listed areas scheduled for maintenance today

In case you live in these areas, please prepare accordingly 

Kenya Power has listed areas in the country that will experience power outage today.

The scheduled power outages will allow them to run maintenance checks.?

The outage is expected to end at around 5:00 pm in the evening.

Nairobi County will be among the counties affected.



